Offense carries the day for Hoppers

July 10, 2017

Day games typically lead to a lot of hits and runs.

And that scenario played out Monday at First National Bank Field as the Hoppers out-slugged Lakewood 9–6. The teams combined for 27 hits (15 by the Hoppers) to go with their 15 runs.

“It was a typical Greensboro day game, a hitters’ day,” said manager Todd Pratt. “The ball was flying and the hitters must have seen it good.”

(Full disclosure: I wasn’t able to be at the game, so I talked to Pratt by telephone afterwards.)

The Hoppers gained a split in the four-game series. They have the day off Tuesday (pitchers will have a morning workout) and set out for a three-game series at Columbia starting Wednesday and four games at West Virginia after that.

It will be the first and only series of the season against the Fireflies, who are now minus the promoted Tim Tebow. They also had some pitchers called up.

“Neither team knows each other, and that’s refreshing,” Pratt said.

The Hoppers had a heavy dose of Hagerstown and Lakewood to start the second half. Thirteen of the 17 games they have played so far, en route to an 8–9 record, have been against those two teams. They’re through with the Suns for the season but still face the BlueClaws three more games.

The Hoppers rebounded from losing the middle two games of the series, including a 4–0 shutout Sunday.

“We couldn’t get anything going in that game,” Pratt said, “but they weren’t going to lose today.”

After jumping to a 4–0 lead, the Hoppers fell behind when Lakewood scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning. But Greensboro tied it in the bottom of the fifth, took the lead for good in the sixth and tacked on two more runs in the seventh.

Starter Dustin Beggs survived a rough fifth inning and went on to pitch seven innings to pick up his seventh victory.

“His pitch count was still low and we had confidence in him,” Pratt said. “You have to credit (catcher) Jarett Rindfleisch for giving him confidence and picking up his spirits in the dugout.”

Kyle Keller pitched a shutout eighth and Reilly Hovis notched his second save, pitching around a couple of hits in the ninth innings.

On offense, the Hoppers didn’t homer but had four doubles — two by Dalton Wheat — and a triple. Justin Twine had the two-run triple and along with a single and a sacrifice fly. Aaron Knapp had three hits, James Nelson added two hits with two RBIs and Corey Bird had two hits and scored twice.

The Hoppers return home on July 19 to begin a seven-game home stand against Greenville and Asheville.

NOTES: As expected, left-hander Miguel del Pozo was promoted to Jupiter … Pratt said the Hoppers will get another pitcher when they arrive in Columbia, but he didn’t know who it would be.